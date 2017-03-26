U.S. stocks eke out gains; Nike drop weighs on Dow

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 136.82 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 20,769.04, the S&P 500 lost 16.54 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 2,356.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.14 points, or 1 per cent, to 5,842.39.

Under Trump, Wall Street has become unaccustomed to steep selloffs.

“The market was giving Trump somewhat of a talk-the-talk leeway”, said Ryan Larson, head of US equity trading at RBC Global Asset Management in Chicago. While this would have been an easier call to make had the S&P 500 continued to bullishly consolidate above the 2,350 support layer, the absence of clear bearish signaling or pattern development associated with the Mar 1 peak still lead us to believe that the pullback should be limited to the 2-5% variety that are more typical within a bull market.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR were last up 10/32 in price to yield 2.44 percent, the lowest yield since March 1. In contrast, over the past two years, the S&P 500 has suffered losses of 1 percent or more about once every 11 sessions, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Energy is the worst-performing sector this year, falling almost 8 percent. Expectations of those tax cuts are a major reason for the 10-percent surge in the S&P 500 since Trump’s election in November.

Some investors fear that if the healthcare reform act runs into trouble or takes longer-than-expected to pass, then Trump’s tax reform policies may face setbacks. “The market wants tax reform, and you need to get healthcare done before you get tax reform”. But small caps fended off sellers, with the Russell 2000 up 0.1%.

Analysts attribute the recent share selling to reduced confidence that Mr Trump’s pro-growth policies, including financial deregulation and tax cuts, will occur any time soon.

But investors have grown concerned about elevated valuations. The S&P 500 is trading at almost 18 times expected earnings, compared with a 10-year average of 14, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

Shares of FedEx (FDX) dropped 3 percent in extended trade after the delivery company’s quarterly report disappointed investors.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,656 to 1,174. Nasdaq recorded 78 new highs and 79 new lows.

The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 73 new highs and 66 new lows.