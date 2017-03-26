UAE joins world to mark 1oth Earth Hour

People can sign up online at www.earthhour.org and are encouraged to ask others to shut down for the hour.

On Saturday, WWF-India, in association with Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance hosted Pedal for the Planet 2017, a Cyclothon and Walkathon to celebrate Earth Hour 2017.

Fiji, South Korea, and Australia are a few of the countries who’ve already participated in the hour on Saturday.

In 2015, British Columbians saved only 15 megawatt hours – the lowest savings since 2008, but still the equivalent of turning off 680,000 LED lights.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre will be switching off all non-essential lights as a symbolic gesture, designed as part of the campaign to put a spotlight on climate change and to remind us that, together, we have the power to make change happen.

“More efforts are on the way to further highlight the importance of our natural resources, their benefits, contribution to communities as well as promote a green economy in our country…”

Russia’s Far East has joined the worldwide event Earth Hour, turning out the lighting of office blocks and landmarks, staging flash mobs and organizing environmental events.

“Earth Hour is the opportunity to send a message that we remain steadfast in delivering on the goals of the Paris Agreement“, he added, referring to the United Nations climate pact signed past year that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emission and strengthen efforts to respond to climate change.

As our planet falls victim to record breaking temperatures, and as sea levels continue to rise, the decisions we make today will largely shape our collective future and our ability to stave off the dire impacts of climate change.

“With the Scottish Parliament now considering a draft Climate Change Plan, it’s great to see so many MSPs signalling their support for strong action to cut climate emissions”.

Here we bring you a glimpse of this “Earth Hour” celebration took place across the world.

Earth hour is an initiative started by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), an NGO which was established in the year 2007, in Sydney. As well, Earth Hour sends a message to politicians about what they should do about climate change policies. While Earth Hour does get global support, some expressed their reluctance.