Uber halts self-driving cars after Arizona crash

Uber’s Volvo, which was operating in autonomous mode when the accident occurred, was not responsible for the crash – another vehicle failed to yield and struck the SUV, flipping it onto its side, police spokeswoman Josie Montenegro told Bloomberg News.

Although Uber was not at fault in the Arizona accident, the incident is problematic for the San Francisco-based company, which has battled regulators as it has tried to persuade cities to allow public testing of its autonomous vehicles.

Last December, the California DMV shut down Uber’s unlicensed self-driving auto program in reaction to footage of a prototype running a red light in front of pedestrian. Uber started the project in Pittsburgh last September and added the Tempe-area vehicles earlier this month. The vehicle was driving itself at the time, according to internal documents reviewed by The Times.

The crash took place in Tempe, Arizona, where Uber has been testing its autonomous vehicles. They had problems with regulators in California after a self-driving prototype ran a red light and now they are being sued by Waymo, Alphabet’s self-driving vehicle company, over their lidar sensor technology.