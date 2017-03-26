Uber Pledges to Fix the Company’s ‘Cult of the Individual’

The ride-hailing company said Tuesday that Kalanick is here to stay and he is doing everything he can to correct his misdeeds.

“Uber is disruptive – and disruption demands the confidence to be bold”.

Candidates suggested by some of Uber’s investors include Tim Armstrong, CEO of AOL, which is owned by Verizon Communications (VZ), Thomas Staggs, the former COO at Walt Disney (DIS), and John Martin, CEO of Time Warner’s (TWX) Turner, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The call, which served to update reporters on the company’s progress on its investigation into former employee Susan Fowler’s sexual harassment allegations, as well as its first-ever diversity report, also seemingly served to assuage any concerns people might have about how these public scandals have affected its business so far.

Last month, Uber’s embattled chief executive Travis Kalanick was recorded arguing with a driver about falling fares.

Perhaps most seriously, however, is a lawsuit launched by Waymo, the self-driving vehicle subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet, which alleges Uber’s self-driving research head Anthony Levandowski stole proprietary secrets when he left Google in early 2016 to found self-driving truck start-up Otto, which Uber acquired past year. Since late last month, the company has bid farewell to SVP of engineering Amit Singhal, VP of product and growth Ed Baker, famed Jeep hacker Charlie Miller, senior self-driving engineer Raffi Krikorian, director of AI labs Gary Marcus, and VP of maps Brian McClendon.

Then there were the added troubles posed by the #DeleteUber campaign that erupted amid an immigration-related taxi strike in New York City, and the leaked video of Kalanick berating a driver who was trying to express frustration with the way the company treats its drivers. When asked hypothetically if Kalanick would resign if implicated in the ongoing investigation into the company’s toxic culture, Huffington said that idea “has not been addressed because it hasn’t come up and we don’t expect it to come up”.

On the call, Ms Huffington promised things would change. “I have seen personally Travis” evolution, having spent a lot of time with him over the last five weeks.

Following Fowler’s post, Kalanick issued a memo committing the company to releasing its diversity report. She explained that “we need to expend considerable energy to make sure the individual is never more important than the team”.

Hornsey, who was hired in January, said she will be implementing training to improve the culture, while Holt will be improving conditions for drivers.

Upon his departure, Jones has stated to Recode: “I joined Uber because of its Mission, and the challenge to build global capabilities that would help the company mature and thrive long-term”. “Everyone at Uber, including Travis, knows that we must change”.

The company is facing legal action accusing it of stealing designs for autonomous auto technology from Google’s parent Alphabet. Apart from updating various job descriptions to ensure that they were fair, Uber has also been revamping the performance management system, which was found to be unfair and inequitable after investigations and talks held with the staff.

Jeff Jones, president of ride-sharing company Uber Technologies, announced his resignation on Sunday. She acknowledged that the company needs to fix its relationships with drivers, including providing them with more input when it comes to setting fares.