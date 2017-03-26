UCLA coach Steve Alford quashes talk about move to Indiana

Steve Alford is staying at UCLA, eschewing interest from IN some 30 years after he led the Hoosiers to a national championship under Bobby Knight.

IN athletic director Fred Glass said when announcing Tom Crean’s firing on March 16 that IU ties and in-state ties are significant factors in searching for the next coach.

He later made his intentions clear to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, saying, “I am absolutely 100 percent not going to Indiana”. Have a great class coming in, and brand-new practice facility. “I’m very happy. I’m at UCLA”.

UCLA Bruins head coach Steve Alford remains committed to the Pac-12 powerhouse despite despite buzz that he could bolt for the Indiana Hoosiers. “I am staying a Bruin”.

So that settles that. I’m pretty happy. I’m at UCLA. I’ve been very focused. They also are opening a new state-of-the-art basketball practice facility, called the The Mo Ostin Basketball Center, and are coming off their most wins – 31 – in a season since 2007-08.

The UCLA Bruins saw their season come to an end Friday night in the Sweet 16 against the Kentucky Wildcats.

That led to immediate speculation about Alford.

IN continues its search for a head coach after firing Tom Crean earlier in the month.

“It’s an open search”.

“I want to see that through”, Alford said. Now the question becomes whether Steve Alford has coached his last game in Westwood.

Crean was sacked after IN missed the NCAA Tournament and then lost IN the NIT, prematurely ending a season the Hoosiers began IN the Top 25. He and Mike Krzyzewski are the only coaches to have a No. 1 ranked defense and No. 1 ranked offense in various years in the KenPom statistical era.