It was the 110th straight victory for the No. 1 Huskies, who will face 10th-seeded OR on Monday night. The Ducks pulled off another upset, shocking Maryland to advance to their first Elite Eight. Unfortunately, those second chance points were exactly what kept the Huskies close.

The Huskies would stretch their lead to 17 by halftime and to 20 with four and half minutes left in the third quarter. The Hall of Fame coach was proud that two teams from CT – located about 56 miles apart – reached the Sweet 16.

Canada and Billings would end the game with 20 and 17 points, respectively.

OREGON 77, MARYLAND 63: Sabrina Ionescu led five OR players in double figures with 21 points and the 10th-seeded Ducks (23-13) continued their improbable run through the NCAA tournament with a upset win over third-seeded Maryland (32-3) in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

OR put five players in double figures on its way to the first regional final in program history. Kari Korver had five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points for the Bruins (25-9).

“This time of the year, I want to try to get to 90 and take my chances”, Geno Auriemma said after an 86-71 win over UCLA in the regional semifinals Saturday. He won six games at Gonzaga when his team was an 11 seed and now has won two as a No. 10 with the Ducks.

Florida State 66, Oregon State 53: Ivey Slaughter had a career-high nine steals, a school record in the NCAA Tournament, to help the Seminoles (28-6) hold off the Beavers (31-5) in Stockton.

The closest the Bruins would be able to get would be 12 points down with 1:42 left in the third.

And it seems those nonconference losses – UCLA lost to No. 2 Baylor 84-70 and No. 6 SC 66-57 – allowed them to put their newly gained knowledge to good use in knocking off four Top 25 teams in the Pac-10. The Gamecocks beat No. 12 seed Quinnipiac 100-58 earlier Saturday at Stockton Arena. At that point point, the Huskies were up to 47.1 percent shooting from the field (50 percent from 3-point range) after starting the game at 38.5 percent. The Ducks beat Duke in North Carolina on Monday night, then flew back home so a few of the players could take exams the next morning.

Maryland’s seniors Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Brionna Jones had 16 points each for Maryland. “And if somebody’s asleep over there – if somebody doesn’t care, somebody’s not engaged in the game – they will never get in the game”.

With the victory, UConn Coach Geno Auriemma ties the legendary Pat Summitt for most NCAA Tournament wins in history at 112.

But despite a few minutes of sloppy play for the Huskies that caused coach Auriemma to leap out of his seat at several points, UConn sustained their lead to the final buzzer, leading to a regional final against an over-achieving OR team on Monday.