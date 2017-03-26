UK Tells WhatsApp to Open Encryption to Intelligence Services

Asked for her view on companies which offer end-to-end encrypted messages, Rudd said: “It is completely unacceptable, there should be no place for terrorists to hide”.

“It’s completely unacceptable” that messages can’t be opened, Rudd told the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show” on Sunday.

Local media have reported that British-born Khalid Masood sent an encrypted message moments before killing four people last week by ploughing his vehicle into pedestrians and fatally stabbing a policeman as he tried to get into parliament in an 82-second attack that struck terror in the heart of London.

In another interview with the BBC, Rudd said that the United Kingdom needs to ensure that “organisations like WhatsApp – and there are plenty of others like that – don’t provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other”.

Earlier this month security firm Check Point revealed a flaw that could let hackers break into WhatsApp or Telegram messaging accounts using the very encryption meant to protect messages.

“There is a question of always balancing the right to know, the need to know and the right to privacy“, he said.

Last night the Metropolitan police said they believed the 52-year-old was acting alone, and that the motive for his attack may never be known.

“It is absurd to have a situation where terrorists are talking to each other on formal platform and it can’t be accessed”.

We’ve asked Facebook for comment.

U.S. authorities a year ago fought a legal battle with tech giant Apple to get it to unlock a smartphone used by the perpetrator of a terror attack in California.

“We would do it all through the carefully-thought through legally-covered arrangements, but they can not get away with saying we are a different situation”.

In her Telegraph commentary, Rudd wrote: “We need the help of social media companies, the Googles, the Twitters, the Facebooks of this world”.

“It’s not incompatible. You can have a system whereby they can build it so that we can have access to it when it is absolutely necessary”, she told Sky News.

“I’m not saying I want to get into your WhatsApp, what I’m saying is where there are situations where there are ongoing investigations with terrorists”.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in a separate “Sunday Times” interview that he was disgusted by web firms running advertisements alongside extremist videos.

“I’m furious about it”, he said.

Rudd expressed confidence that she would be able to get the tech companies on board without legislation and is meeting with many of them this week.

“What I’m saying is the best people who understand the technology, who understand the necessary hashtags to stop this stuff even being put up, not just taking it down, but stopping it being put up in the first place, are going to be them”.