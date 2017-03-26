UNC Lands LSU Grad Transfer Quarterback Brandon Harris

LSU graduate transfer Brandon Harris committed to UNC on Sunday afternoon.

Harris visited North Carolina, Texas and Arizona this month, telling FOX Sports that if he liked the Tar Heels enough, he’ll “just go to North Carolina”. Another part of UNC’s pitch: The opportunity to lead an up-tempo, prolific offense that has experienced significant success during coach Larry Fedora’s five-year tenure.

In an announcement on Facebook, Harris expressed his excitement about the opportunity at North Carolina.

Harris was a four-star recruit out of Bossier City, La., in the Class of 2014.

Harris’ arrival will help fill the void left behind by Mitch Trubisky, who left after his junior season to enter the National Football League draft.

Harris played three seasons at LSU. It’s composed of a pair of red-shirt freshmen (Logan Byrd and Chazz Surratt) and last year’s backup, Nathan Elliott. That said, he still has a lot of room for improvement in the passing game.

Harris was 10-5 as a starter for LSU. Harris started for the Tigers throughout 2015 but was benched early last season. In his career at LSU, Harris totaled seven rushing touchdowns and 370 yards on the ground. The Tigers finished 8-4, but coach Les Miles was sacked in late September after LSU lost two of its first four games.

Despite his uneven play in Baton Rouge, Harris has talent and a skill set that made him an intriguing player on the grad transfer market. “They’ve had some great quarterbacks back to back”, Harris said referencing Marquise Williams and Trubisky as well as Fedora’s old QB from Southern Miss, Austin Davis.