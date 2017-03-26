Uni-Pixel Inc (UNXL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

(UNXL) traded with the volume of 11.27 Million in the previous trading session. (UNXL) reported its EPS in the last quarter as $-0.17/Share lagging the analyst estimate of $-0.11/Share by the difference of $-0.06.

Most recently Uni-Pixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL)’s price target was revised on 3/15/17 and according to 4 analysts stock’s price will reach at $2.91 during 52 weeks with standard deviation of 2.25. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

While taking an overview of recommendation trends, the stock now has an average brokerage recommendation of 1.67 ABR value is precisely based on brokerage recommendations, where out of 3 brokerage recommendations 2 rate Uni-Pixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL) stock a Strong Buy, 0 rate the stocks of the company a Buy, 1 rate Hold, 0 rate Sell and 0 recommend a Strong Sell. For the current year the company’s revenue estimates are $4.11M compared to low analyst estimates of $4.1M and high estimates of $4.11M according to the projection of 4 analysts.

On Sep 16 Uni-Pixel, Inc. For the current quarter the company has high EPS estimates of $-0.09 in contradiction of low EPS estimates of $-0.13. The median estimate represents a +221.43% increase from the last price of 0.84.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Uni-Pixel, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. The company’s market cap is $35.59 million. According to their predictions High & Low revenue estimates are 1.4 Million and 1.4 Million respectively.

Uni-Pixel (NASDAQ:UNXL) opened at 0.80 on Wednesday.

The Company now has Insider ownership of 1.4 Percent and Institutional Ownership of 10.3 Percent.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -132.6%. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Uni-Pixel, Inc. now shows a Weekly Performance of -9.54%, where Monthly Performance is -21.57%, Quarterly performance is -14.13%, 6 Months performance is -49.04% and yearly performance percentage is 0%. The Stock has YTD (year to date) performance of -14.54 percent. The stock is now moving above its 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -27.04% with the 50-Day Simple Moving Average of -27.04 percent. Uni-Pixel, Inc. got Initiated on 23-Aug-16 where investment firm The Benchmark Company Initiated the stock to Speculative Buy. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,280 shares.

The latest Insider trade was made on 31 Jan 2017 where Hawthorne (Jeffrey Alan) Chief Executive Officer did a transaction type “Sell” in which 7296 shares were traded at a price of $1.43.