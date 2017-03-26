United Kingdom has certified India’s request to extradite Vijay Mallya, says MEA

Vijay Mallya allegedly diverted $40 million to his children’s accounts in foreign banks, in violation of court orders.

The MEA had made a formal request to extradite Mr. Mallya as per the treaty which was handed over to the British High Commission in New Delhi through a diplomatic note of request or “note verbale” sent on February 8, 2017.

Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that the UK government has conveyed India’s request for liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s extradition which was sent to UK Court.

This is said to be a very crucial step in securing the extradition of Mallya.

In January 2017, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Mallya by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in a loan default case of Rs.720-crore of IDBI Bank. Finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was in United Kingdom last month, was told by the British leadership that they would take a “positive” view of the matter.

India on February 8, citing the Extradition Treaty handed a formal request to the British High Commission in the capital to pave a way to extradite Vijay Mallya who fled to Britain in March a year ago. Most of which are time-barred, but allow several tiers of appeal. If issued arrest warrant, Mallya’s fate will be decided by the Indian judicial system.

This is the point at which Mallya’s case rests now.

The court ended the proceedings after a three-and-a-half-hour hearing. He also said that the allegations leveled against him by Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi before the Supreme Court “only prove the attitude of the Government against” him.

However, the liquor baron, fled the country days before the apex court took up the case against him.

