United States military conducts air assault in Syria against ISIS, a first

The coalition has targeted ISIS militants and infrastructure in and around the northern Syrian city of Raqqa for months.

The Islamic State group likely has about 4,000 fighters in and around Raqqa, a USA defense official told reporters recently.

Both said that no USA troops were involved in fighting on the front line.

Pentagon spokesman Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway said Wednesday that U.S. artillery was being used in an operation to seize a strategic dam around 30 kilometres (18 miles) west of Raqa.

The operation could take several weeks, Scrocca said.

“They are there to support and advise local forces”, he said. “They are still reacting to this maneuver”.

Hundreds of fighters from the local western-backed militia, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), advanced on the town of Tabqa, site of the main dam across the river, 25 miles west of Raqqa. He said IS has controlled the area since 2013 and used it for a combination of purposes, including as a prison for high-profile hostages and as a training camp and headquarters.

Isolating the area around Raqqa and eventually recapturing the city will happen after retaking the dam.

The Pentagon and Marine Corps declined to confirm the deployment because of security concerns in the region. They also refused to specify the exact location of the forces or how many are there.

A similar deployment previous year near Mosul, Iraq, involved several hundred Marines equipped with artillery guns to provide covering fire for advancing forces.

“Each and every child is scarred for life with horrific consequences on their health, well-being, and future”, said UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, Geert Cappelaere. A U.S. official told reporters on March 8 that intelligence indicates some ISIS leaders and operatives continue to try to leave the city.

Pentagon officials have said those negotiations are ongoing. “If there’s intelligence and operational feasibility, we strike and we will continue to do so”.

The airlift coincided with a meeting in Washington that brought together the USA and top officials from 68 nations to assess the fight to retake Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, from IS and advance on Raqqa.

Since November, the coalition has conducted about 300 airstrikes around Tabqa, which have killed some 1,000 Islamic State fighters and destroyed more than 50 tactical vehicles, Pahon said.