United States of America routs Honduras in World Cup qualifying match

It seemed like a dream start for Lletget as he featured in his first competitive match for the United States. After losing its first two CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers in November, it needs to make up ground in the standings. “I’m really close with Geoff Cameron and [Alejandro] Bedoya, and the younger guys, though there’s not a lot of them, like Kellyn [Acosta] Walker [Zimmerman]”, he said. That assertion would be desperately wrong.

Attleboro, Mass. native Geoff Cameron got the start at right back for the USA, and went 59 minutes before he was subbed off for Graham Zusi. “It’s one thing to say it, another thing to do it”.

Somehow, Arena took a roster very similar to Klinsmann’s (minus some injured players) and was able to motivate the players and organize them into a team that hardly resembled the listless one that was shut out 4-0 at Costa Rica. A home win against Honduras may not exactly be equivalent to a victory at the Azteca, but improvement was clear, and it looked sustainable. Arena, crucially, has realized this and created a lineup where the rest of the team can feed off his energy and creativity. But his face lit up when asked to reflect on the experience of playing with Dempsey, who began his MLS career when Pulisic was just 5. He had lovely assists on two of Dempsey’s goals.

There is also a question mark behind Seattle Sounders’ superstar, Clint Dempsey. He scored a hat trick and combined well with Pulisic and Jozy Altidore in attack. Javier Hernandez opened the scoring for Mexico in the 7th minute with Nestor Araujo adding a goal in the 45th. In a game where there could few good chances and several of the marginal variety, Dempsey’s knack for finding the ball and punching it home is unmatched on the USA squad. “He’s come in and found the right way to work and talk and show some things and make sure that we understand who we are and what we’re about and ultimately we’re stepping on the field giving ourselves the best chance to win”. The USA won the game 2-1.

The concern with this formation is the space next to Bradley.

“Clint’s track record speaks for itself”, US captain Michael Bradley said.

Though he wouldn’t admit that it’s his preferred position, Pulisic’s response about playing through the middle may have provided a hint of where he will be used on Friday. Like Altidore, the captain has received a ton of criticism from some of the fanbase over recent years, and like Altidore’s, that criticism is completely unfounded.

Arena started Portland’s talented midfielder Darlington Nagbe, who had fallen out of favor with Klinsmann.

Fans are freaking out that the United States’ streak of consecutive World Cup appearances might end at seven. Friday night was another display of his talent, even without the magnificent goal he scored. John Brooks and Omar Gonzalez will take the center back positions, while Jorge Villafana probably will play left fullback with DaMarcus Beasley as the alternative.

After a nine-month absence from worldwide play, Clint Dempsey gave birth to another bit of legend for his USA national team resume.

Nearly daily, Pulisic hears comparisons with Donovan.

“We didn’t have anyone else”, Arena half-joked on Friday night.

Neither did much of anything on the overlap. Part of the reason for that was the potency of Honduran wingers Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto. Twelve points would have gotten them into the playoff in the last cycle.