UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Acid Attack Victim In KGMU Hospital

The woman who was attacked only managed to tell the government railway police what had happened after she got off the train at Lucknow and wrote down what happened to her on a piece of paper because she was in pain and couldn’t speak.

The woman works with Sheroes Hangout Cafe, an outlet run by acid attack survivors in Lucknow, and had gone home on March 10 as her daughter was takingclass 10 examinations.

The woman knew her attackers-it’s obvious that the police has done nothing about any of her complaints, because this was the fourth time she was attacked by the same men.

However, her ordeal did not end there, moments later women constables from the Uttar Pradesh Police took selfies with the victim which later went viral. She was then taken to the King George’s Medical University for treatment where three ladies constables, conveyed to protect her, brought selfies with the victim in the hospital bed.

Two women constables are suspended by Uttar Pradesh Police for committing a shameful act. Adityanath announced compensation of Rs 1 lakh for her. BJP minister Ritu Bahuguna Joshi said, “There was no hearing of the case for years”. He also desired that the guilty be arrested. The women also informed police about the letter and police had also assured her of security.

The victim’s colleagues alleged that she was forced to drink acid by the accused so that she would not be able to raise her voice against them.

Two men had allegedly gang-raped and attacked her with acid over a property dispute in her home at Unchahar (Raebareli) in 2009, 100 kilometres from Lucknow, they added. After she filed a complaint, the two accused allegedly physically assaulted her and on December 25, 2013 attacked her with acid.

A Satish Ganesh, IG (Lucknow Zone), termed the three constables “insensitive” and promised action. The three were suspended and a probe into the incident ordered. The arrests were made on Friday, approximately 24 hours after the incident came to light on Thursday, few days after the Anti-Romeo squads were put into place in the state to safeguard the women from the miscreants.