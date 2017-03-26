UP: Days after tweets on Yadav policemen being transferred, IPS officer suspended

In a series of tweets posted on March 22, the 2010-batch IPS officer had alleged that seniors in the department are targeting subordinates with the Yadav surname.

Days after he tweeted targeting the new BJP government headed by Yogi Adityanath, IPS office Himanshu Kumar today was suspended for indiscipline in his service.

He even claimed that top officials are under vast pressure from the new administration to suspend and send to reserve lines all security staff having the surname of a particular caste.

Having served as police chief in six districts of the state including Maharajganj, Shravasti, Hapur, Kasganj apart from Samajwadi Party (SP) bastions of Mainpuri and Firozabad before he was transferred and attached to the DGP headquarters, Himanshu was now on medical leave. He had alleged top security officials are under huge pressure from the new administration to suspend and send to reserve lines all security staff having "Yadav" surname.

In another tweet, Himanshu said, “Why DGP office forcing officers to punish people in the name of caste?“. Kumar later tweeted, “Some people have misunderstood my tweet”.

A Home department spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that IPS officer Himanshu Kumar was suspended with immediate effect for indiscipline. After his suspension, Kumar tweeted, “Truth alone triumphs”. He was earlier posted as the Superintendent of Police in Mainpuri and Firozabad, which are known SP bastions.

Himanshu, who was recently transferred to the DGP HQ in Lucknow by the Election Commission, later deleted his tweet.