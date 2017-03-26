UP devotees to get Rs1L aid for Kailash yatra

The new CM sought an action plan for closure of slaughterhouses and a “blanket ban” on cow smuggling, as illegal abattoirs and meat shops across the state faced the heat.

“Uttar Pradesh has been deprived till now, but the state will not be neglected anymore”, the chief minister said after his arrival in his home constituency Gorakhpur on Saturday.

He has also formed anti-romeo squads, Yogi Adityanath has asserted that his government would make sure that women can travel alone in UP even at midnight without fear of being harassed.

Addressing his supporters yesterday, Yogi Adityanath committed himself to fulfil all the promises made in the BJP manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. “Vikas sabka hoga lekin tushtikaran kisi ka nahin hoga (We will work for the welfare of all but there would be appeasement towards none)”, Adityanath said.

The CM also announced Rs 1 lakh grant for anyone wishing to go for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and announced setting up of a Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan for pilgrims. “There won’t be any discrimination based on caste, religion, and gender”, he assured. “They now feel safe”, he said, adding that the police, however, had been directed not to harass common people.

There has been much apprehension about the said scheme as people were concerned whether the administration will indulge in vigilantism, and hunting down the youth from a particular community under the garb of women security. ‘Josh mein hosh naa khoye’ (don’t lose sense in excitement). He is also expected to meet local officials to take stock of the law and order and various projects.

On making improving roads, he said: “I have met the PWD (Public Works Department) officials and asked them to make all roads in the state pot hole-free by June 15”. “Hundred per cent purchase of wheat would be done, and support price would be transferred directly to the account of the farmer”, the UP Chief Minister said. He will spend the night in his hometown, before returning to Lucknow on Sunday.