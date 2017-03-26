US Deepens Involvement in Syria

The Islamic State group controls the town as well as the dam and a military airfield nearby. In contradiction to earlier USA statements, Scrocca said some of the Syrian fighters who were airlifted to Tabqa were Kurds.

The Raqqa campaign appears to be gathering steam as an overlapping USA -backed effort in Iraq is drawing closer to driving Islamic State from the city of Mosul.

As the coalition advances in its battle to retake the IS stronghold of Mosul in Iraq, the US has been intensifying involvement in Syria’s conflict ahead of the battle for Raqqa.

Increased U.S. or allied air power would be required if Trump chooses to enforce “no fly” restrictions and ground forces might also be needed to protect civilians in those areas.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, Foreign Minister of France, which is a member of the us -led coalition, said on Friday that the battle to recapture Raqqa was likely to being in the coming days.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said SDF fighters are marching slowly toward the buildings of the Tishrin Dam because of mines and explosives planted by IS. The group relies on local contacts to smuggle information out of ISIS territory.

Meanwhile, a leading Syrian opposition group called on the US-led coalition to stop targeting residential areas in and around Raqqa.

An air strike that hit a school sheltering displaced people near the Islamic-State held Syrian city of Raqqa killed at least 33 people, a group that monitors the war said on Wednesday. It would consist mainly of Arabs, in line with Raqqa’s demography, but also include Kurds and other ethnic groups.

The al-Qaida-led Levant Liberation Committee said its fighters captured three more villages today morning.

The activist-run Hama Media Center said the rebels had reached the village of Khatab, 10 kilometers (6 miles) northwest of Hama city.

Late on Tuesday, the USA coalition air dropped SDF forces onto the southern bank of the Euphrates west of Tabqa, part of their preparations for an assault on the dam and a nearby town and airbase of the same name.

Lavrov accused militants of carrying out more “terrorist attacks”, which he said were “aimed at disrupting or complicating the Geneva talks”.