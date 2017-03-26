US Sen. Blumenthal reacts after Republicans pull health care b

Janella Williams watches television for news on the healthcare vote while receiving treatment at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, Kan., Friday, March 24, 2017.

“Our concern is that the congresswoman is supporting legislation that will result in her constituents losing health care”, said Sarah Gentry, the organization’s policy director.

Friday’s death of the Republican health care legislation surprised lawmakers, stakeholders and voters alike.

In a new analysis published this week in the American Journal of Public Health, a pair of doctors who advised Sanders’ presidential campaign found that a repeal of the law without a replacement could cost anywhere from 14,000 to 60,000 lives – in the next year alone. Faced with Republican proposals to replace open-ended Medicaid funding with limited block grants or per-capita allotments to states, almost two-thirds of Americans (65 percent) said that Medicaid “should continue largely as it is today, with the federal government guaranteeing coverage for low-income people, setting standards for who states cover and what benefits people get, and matching state Medicaid spending as the number of people on the program goes up or down”. All of that is on top of the AHCA’s existing changes to health care law, which include eliminating Obamacare’s individual and employer mandates (two requirements that have contributed massively to broader health care access) and effectively defunding Planned Parenthood for one year. And some changes are already under way. Republicans largely oppose the requirement as onerous, but Democrats view it as a vital to the law’s effectiveness, because it means people who are healthy – not just those who are sick – must buy insurance. Ms. Whitehead is driven to find and share news of the many professional passions people take to work with them every day in the pizza and quick-service restaurant industry. Their agony on health care is just beginning.

All four states expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

“We now offer all full-time hourly workers an affordable policy through our ACA offering, and we also have a few indemnity products … offered post-tax”, BurgerBusters”, he said in an interview. “That will have far-reaching ramifications in spite of health care reform being put on hold indefinitely” in Congress. Rather than compromise, they stood firm and forced House Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump to cancel the scheduled House vote on the measure.

Yet today, with these gains in place, we are at the brink of seeing the ACA torn apart and replaced by the American Health Care Act, which isn’t a replacement at all.

“To be the only industrialized nation in the world that does not guarantee all its citizens health care is a disgrace”, she said, adding: “We are at a real crossroads in our country’s sense of its responsibility to its people”. It still requires insurers to cover certain people and conditions, and it still gives subsidies to help people purchase insurance. But there’s only a very limited window of time for insurance companies to have that certainty. But California too has been affected by uncertainty and a rocky rollout of the Affordable Care Act. And they couldn’t afford the costs because they weren’t insured.

Before Obamacare, insurance companies in most states offered two plans, one without prenatal and maternity benefits, and one plan with those benefits that charged much higher premiums. Trying to maintain the program under the Republican plan would have cost $7.8 billion. Nevertheless, “Vice President [Mike] Pence, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price also engaged in last-ditch attempts to win over members Friday – including a midday huddle with Freedom Caucus members”, according to the Washington Post. A federal judge ruled in the House’s favor, but the Obama administration appealed the decision. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take us to repeal this law”. As Roy’s colleague Robert Book pointed out, the final ObamaCare legislation didn’t become law overnight but was the culmination of months of wrangling over various proposals in both houses of Congress.

One reason the industry has been hanging back: Insurers’ profits are expected to fatten under the bill.

Although she said under the ACA no federal funds could be spent on abortion, a nonpartisan government agency in an assessment of the law in 2014 said abortion coverage was available in some plans.