US, UK laptop ban hits Gulf airlines relying on business flyers

In a comment piece published yesterday on the Middle East Institute, Al Qassemi said the ban was a “pretext” to hurt Gulf airlines so passengers switch to United States alternatives.

The most affected airline operating in South Africa is Emirates‚ which has daily direct flights from Jo’burg‚ Cape Town and Durban to Dubai and then on to several American cities. The officials briefed reporters on the condition they would not be identified, since the ban was not yet in place.

Not long after the ban was announced, Middle East carrier Emirates posted a “Who Needs Tablets and Laptops Anyway?” tweet with a reminder that the airline offers “Over 2500 channels of the latest, movies, box sets, live sport, and kids TV”.

While Middle Eastern airlines grapple with carry-on bans for laptops on flights to the USA and Britain, one carrier is encouraging passengers to do the unthinkable: actually talk to each other.

Countries affected by the United Kingdom ban are Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey.

According to the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), in the fiscal year 2016, of the 2.69 million passengers who flew from India to the United States, 1.3 million flew on airlines like Emirates, Etihad, Qatar that transit through airports like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. However, no official start date has been given by the government.

Airlines will have 96 hours to comply with the USA notification, but officials made clear that any airline that did not comply after the grace period would stand to lose its FAA certificate and its right to fly to the US.

And this may be a good time to explore the offerings on the affected airlines’ in-flight entertainment, some of which is quite extensive.

Caron also said that he was anxious the new rules would cause inconvenience to travellers who are “mainly business people who need to work or tourists who don’t want to be deprived of their devices to relax or watch a movie”.

“We are closely monitoring the business impact of this new security measure, ” said Emirates airline president Tim Clark. “They may try to woo passengers back with discounts and goodies”.

The electronics ban imposed by the Department of Homeland Security goes into effect on Saturday and Middle Eastern airlines are tackling the inconvenience with some humorous marketing. However, for this round, they kept it light. Business travelers in the all-important premium cabins particularly rely on their laptops and tablets to work in airport lounges and during flights.

The ban will also be hard and potentially costly to implement.

EasyJet said additional security checks will be undertaken at the gate, with passengers advised the best option is to leave such devices at home.

From Saturday, 25 March, travellers on non-stop flights to the U.S. from Dubai International airport (DXB) will not be allowed to carry any electronic device larger than a cell phone or smartphone, excluding medical devices, into the aircraft cabin.

Qatar Airways declined to comment beyond statements issued on Tuesday.