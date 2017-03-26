USA judge grants Amos Yee’s asylum request

In 2015, Yee was held for 53 days after he posted a YouTube video railing against Singapore’s leaders, including the country’s first prime minister.

Yee’s Grossman said- “He’s very excited to begin the new life in the United States”.

In 2015, Yee was jailed four weeks for hate speech against Christians, as well as for publishing an obscene image.

Judge Cole said testimony during Yee’s hearing showed that while the Singapore government’s stated reason for punishing him involved religion, “its real goal was to stifle Yee’s political speech”.

After being allowed to travel to the United States in December 2016, Yee sought asylum, and was quickly detained by U.S. federal immigration authorities.

“His prosecution, detention and general maltreatment at the hands of the Singapore authorities constitute persecution on account of Yee’s political opinions”, the judge says.

He was granted asylum in the United States after an immigration judge there concluded that the Singapore Government had “persecuted Yee on account of his political opinion”.

The Department of Homeland Security, which opposed his asylum application, has until April 17 to appeal the ruling. It now has 30 days to appeal the judge’s decision.

The judge said evidence presented during the hearing “demonstrates Singapore’s persecution of Yee was a pretext to silence his political opinions critical of the Singapore government”.

In Yee’s video attacking Lee, he compared the late leader, who was prime minister from 1959 to 1990, to Jesus, saying “they are both power-hungry and malicious but deceive others into thinking they are compassionate and kind”.

The judge also says that Yee’s fear of future prosecution in Singapore was “well founded”.

In his 13-page judgment, Judge Cole outlines that Singapore is a democracy but it is essentially controlled by one party, the People’s Action Party (PAP).

As he continued to be kept in detention, he went on Facebook to remonstrate about the “awful” and “absurd” immigration policies in the USA, adding that the court was taking too long to decide on his application.

“Singapore is good at creating an environment for free thinkers who dares the political as well as economic”.

US-based Human Rights Watch applauded the asylum decision.

She said that she was told by the US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office that he will be transferred to an ICE detention facility in Chicago tomorrow and will be considered for release, reported Agence France-Presse.

The judge ultimately ruled that Yee was persecuted in Singapore and should be allowed to remain here.