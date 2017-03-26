USA military launches probe into Mosul strike after civilian deaths reported

The Wall Street Journal said today that according to Iraqi officials and inhabitants, the civiliansÂ´ lives were claimed during the operations in recent days against targets in western Mosul.

US officials, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation, said initial indications are that a truck loaded with fuel or explosives may have been inadvertently hit, causing a massive explosion. Unconfirmed reports from different sources suggest the numbers of those killed ranges from 100-200 people. Less than a week earlier, the US was accused of bombing a mosque in Aleppo province, killing more than 40. Gen. Tahsin Ibrahim, spokesman for the ministry of defense.

The Pentagon spokesman said the United States is studying the allegations.

Rescuers were continuing to dig through the ruins and the remains of two other houses nearby, which had also been pulverized in attacks that were described as “relentless and horrifying”. A team of Iraqi rescue engineers worked to recover the bodies on Friday, after being prevented from reaching the site for days due to fierce front line clashes, according to Safaa Saadi Jawad, one of the engineers.

The report further says that the civilians tried asking for help from the Iraqi army, but to no avail. She lost her two sons in the attack, Firas, 7 and Taiba, 4.

“The house fell on the heads of the families”, Sumayr said, adding that all 170 people inside were killed. “The rest is still there”. Chris Woods, the director of the monitoring group Airwars, said: “The al-Jadida incident alone is the worst toll of a single incident that I can recall in decades”.

The fighters have used civilians as human shields and opened fire on them as they try to escape ISIL-held neighbourhoods, fleeing residents said.

Mosul- Crammed together in the back of a truck, dozens of people wear expressions of relief on their exhausted faces as the truck pulls away to start the final stage of their escape from war-torn west Mosul.

The United Nations reported on Thursday that more than 1,000 people have been treated for conflict related trauma near front lines since the fight for western Mosul began February 19.

The offensive to recapture Mosul from IS began last October.

The Pentagon previously announced four strikes near Mosul on 17 March, saying they destroyed 25 fighting positions, 56 vehicles plus a suicide auto bomb.

Earlier Saturday, senior Sunni Muslim politicians expressed concern over reports of airstrikes that allegedly killed the civilians.

Civilian deaths have long poisoned Iraqis’ relationship with the United States.

American military officials insisted on Friday that the rules of engagement had not changed.

A gulf of suspicion continues to widen between the Pentagon and human rights and humanitarian aid groups, which depend on eyewitnesses and investigators on the ground.

Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel-Hamid, reporting from Erbil in northern Iraq, said it took about a week for the coalition to acknowledge the air raids.

“The recent high death toll among civilians inside the Old City forced us to halt operations to review our plans”, a Federal Police spokesman said on Saturday.

The inability of the USA military or its coalition partners to say for sure what their bombs have hit is the latest fallout of the ramped-up campaign against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, where the U.S. is conducting, in some places, 10 times more strikes than it did just six months ago, often in dense urban blocks filled with civilians who can not escape.