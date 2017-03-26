USA sanctions firms for transferring technology to Iran, N. Korea & Syria

Among other things, the bill would impose mandatory sanctions on persons involved with Iran’s ballistic missile program and those entities that transact with them, would apply terrorism sanctions to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (a branch of the country’s armed forces) and would list individuals who are now sanctioned due to Iranian support for terrorism, and would require the president to block the property of any person or entity involved in specific activities related to the supply, sale or transfer of prohibited arms and related material to and from Iran.

Iran had vowed reciprocal action soon after the Trump administration’s move last month, one of several escalations between Iran and the US since President Donald Trump took office in January. “And there are calls to renew ties with Iran after the election of a new diplomatic team at the end of March or beginning of April”, he said.

According to these senators, the resolution does not interfere with the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six countries, including the US.

Menendez said the measure would help the U.S.

Mr. Trump, however, promised to rip up the nuclear deal during his campaign.

The Iran-related sanctions include Chinese nationals Jack Qin, Jack Wang and Karl Lee; Chinese companies Beijing Zhong Ke Electric Co.

“We will continue to take steps to address Iran’s missile development and production and sanction entities and individuals involved in supporting these programs under U.S. law”. Those orders have been stayed by federal judges.

“Iran’s proliferation of missile technology significantly contributes to regional tensions”.

Other companies sanctioned included Denver-based real-estate giant Re/Max Holdings Inc., which the ministry said had a role in Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories. Representatives for the companies wouldn’t be given visas, it said.

The 2015 nuclear deal lifted global sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran limiting its nuclear capacity and allowing supervision of its nuclear programme.

An additional 19 foreign entities and individuals were sanctioned under INKSNA on March 21 for other violations, including transferring material that could contribute to the development of weapons of mass destruction or missile proliferation.

Tehran claims its ballistic missile programme is for defensive purposes and does not violate the nuclear agreement or the United Nations resolution 2231, which bans Iran from testing nuclear-capable missiles. It has also conducted repeated tests of ballistic missile technology in violation of a United Nations resolution. A spokeswoman for Corker said he had been consulting with the Trump administration.