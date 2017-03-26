USF football player Hassan Childs injured in road rage-induced shooting

A University of South Florida football player has been injured from a shooting.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the incident happened off-campus at 11:15 p.m.at the Eagles Point Apartment Complex on North 46th Street in Tampa.

Jimenez says he pulled his gun out and shot Childs in what he told police was self-defense.

Defensive back Hassan Childs is hospitalized after his arm and torso were shot in what reportedly began as a road-road incident in Tampa Palms, Fla.

Strong and the school did not provide information on where the off-campus shooting took place or in which hospital Childs is receiving treatment.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing as the state’s attorney’s office tries to determine who was the aggressor and who was the victim.

“Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, we cannon comment further at this time”. He was arrested in February 2012 on misdemeanor charges of opposing an officer without violence, and later pleaded no contest.

Childs arrived at South Florida in 2013 and made an instant impact, recording 10 tackles and a team-high three interceptions in just six games as a freshman.