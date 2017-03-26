Utah man killed, wife injured in London attack

The 54-year-old American was vacationing with his wife, Melissa.

Four people were killed, including the attacker, and about 40 others were injured. “However, he was known to police and has a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences”.

In the day since the assault on one of London’s most bustling areas, details about the deceased have poured in, remembering all three victims as gone far too soon.

He was an unarmed member of the parliamentary and diplomatic protection squad, with 15 years’ service.

PC Palmer, who was stabbed in the grounds of Parliament, was a 48-year-old father.

“The rumours that started going round last night are sadly true”, he said.

“A friend to everyone who knew him“.

“My thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected by yesterday’s very bad violence”, she said in a message to Craig Mackey, the acting commissioner of the Metropolitan Police. She and her husband were self-employed, owning a business together for more than 10 years.

“I had no, literally no, time to get out of the way”, he said.

MP James Cleverly teared up while paying tribute to Palmer, whom he served with in the Royal Artillery. Two of them remain in a serious condition.

In the northwestern Spanish town of Betanzos, where her mother was born and her two sisters run an English-language school, the mayor said: “The whole town is shocked”.

Frade was said to have taught Spanish at a college near the scene of the terrorist massacre, the Daily Mail reported. Sending all the love to her for a quick recovery’.

‘We love you Kurt. RIP.

Cochran was visiting London with his wife, Melissa, to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

She also shared that Cochran’s wife, Melissa, was injured in the attack but was expected to recover.

The family of Mr Cochran said they were “heartbroken” to hear of his death and called him a good man and loving husband.

The statement continued, “Kurt will be greatly missed, and we ask for privacy as our family mourns and as Melissa recovers from her injuries”.

The couple was due to return to the US today after also visiting Austria and Germany in what the family called a “dream vacation”, FOX 13 reported.