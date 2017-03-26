UW women to host first and second rounds of NCAA Tournament

The road to another Final Four has been set for the Husky women, who earned a No. 3 seed in the 2017 women’s tournament on Monday. UAlbany will face UConn Saturday at 11 am.

And yet despite the roster turnover, these Huskies have stretched the program’s winning streak to 107 games and have seen a new generation of UConn stars emerge, such as Katie Lou Samuelson, who was 10-for-10 on three-pointers in UConn’s last game, a 100-44 win against South Florida in the American Athletic Conference tournament championship game. Unlike the past few years where it nearly seemed a foregone conclusion that UConn would win the title, the Huskies weren’t the favorite coming into the season with big losses to graduation.

The Huskies are expected to be the No. 1 overall seed for the fourth-straight year after finishing the regular season a flawless 29-0. All of these teams are terrific and battle-tested in their own right, but the only question is if they can actually get over the hump and beat the Huskies when it comes to tournament time.

“I don’t know what more we can do”, Staley said. These Huskies don’t have overwhelming size, which could pose a problem in a matchup with another top seed.

The Bobcats will be playing in the Oklahoma City Regional, where Baylor (30-3) is the top seed.

The victor between Washington and Montana State will face the victor of No. 6 seed Oklahoma and No. 11 seed Gonzaga on Monday, March 20, at a time to be determined.

Louisville, meanwhile, received the No. 4 seed in the region. Two years ago, we got sent to Greensboro. “And this is what we’ve been working so hard for in our season is to be the most prepared team coming into the tournament”.

The fourth-seeded Bruins (23-8) host No. 13-seed Boise State (25-7), the Mountain West champions, in the first round. If the schools meet again in this year’s NCAA Tournament, it will be on the Huskies’ home court.

The Huskies (32-0) were the unanimous choice from the 33-member national media panel on Monday, holding the No. 1 spot for the last 15 weeks of the season.

The top four seeds also host the first and second rounds, which is important considering the 16 teams that hosted the opening-round games past year were 29-1 and 15 advanced to the Sweet 16.

“There’s also pride. We still felt like we were going to win, maintain what these players started”. Last year, we had to take the time zone flight, over two time zones. “I think Notre Dame has that type of ability”.