Vanessa Hudgens turns down in ‘High School Musical 4’

In case you forgot, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron dated from 2005-2010 after meeting on the set of the Disney television film.

The 28-year-old actress confessed in an interview with “Access Hollywood” that she no longer talks to her 29-year-old ex-boyfriend and “High School Musical” co-star. “I completely lost contact with him”.

Last year, The Disney Channel revealed plans to produce a fourth installment of the popular HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL franchise, which would follow a new class of East High Wildcats. “I mean it’s wonderful”. News. “I could be a teacher, but I refuse to be a teacher!”

Fans who still believe Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens might find a place in this world someday are in for a rude awakening.

Yikes! So it’s safe to say they are never ever getting back together, right?

“‘High School Musical 4” is in the works, so what does this mean for the original cast? “Girls were running after him, and I was giving them death stares”. She now appears in the new NBC series Powerless.