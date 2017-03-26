Vehicle ploughs into drinkers outside Islington pub

The Metropolitan Police have since confirmed in total four males between the ages of 17 and 19-years-old have been arrested in connection with the incident and are now being held in police custody.

A vehicle has hit numerous pedestrians outside an Islington, northern London pub, resulting in four injuries and no deaths.

Three people were injured by a vehicle outside the Old Queen’s Head pub in Essex Road.

Images posted to social media from the scene show the auto as having come to a stop in the middle of the carriageway after having driven through the crowd, smashing the windscreen. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

The occupants of the auto tried to flee from the scene, leaving two knives.

Four males aged between 17 and 19 have been arrested and charged with possession of “points and blades”, and grievous bodily harm. “All four remain in custody”, it said.

A fifth man, suspected of being involved in the incident, was arrested on Sunday.

With tensions extremely high after the London terror attacks in which Khalid Masood mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said that the incident was not being treated as terrorism.

One shocked witness described seeing a “handful of casualties and a very large knife” in the chaos.

One witness told MailOnline: “There were about twenty people in the queue and I was at the back with my friends”.

‘The auto came screeching round the corner at about 50mph and was coming straight for me.

“Having arrived on the scene officers found that any suspects had fled the area but remained and began searching”, the statement said.

“Everyone was screaming as the driver then drove off”. We all thought it was a terror attack.

“We treated three patients at the scene and took them as priority to hospital”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Islington Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.