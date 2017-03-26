Vehicular attack targets shopping street in N. Belgium

Belgian police have prevented a vehicle ramming incident in Antwerp after a man tried to drive into a busy shopping area at high speed. Police arrested a man, identified as Mohamed R., 39, who had been living in France. The auto he was driving had French license plates.

French President Francois Hollande compared the incident to the attack in London that that left three people dead Wednesday, saying the Frenchman was “trying to kill people or create a dramatic event”.

“Therefore, we must continue to be on high alert and mobilise all our forces”.

The crowd of people he sped into were uninjured.

The police recovered a shotgun and several bladed weapons from the auto of the man.

Belgian prosecutors said the man drove into the pedestrianized De Meir shopping street at around 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET).

Police were contacted, he said, and immediately sent a rapid response team, intercepting the vehicle and immediately arresting the driver, he said.

He has also been charged with illegal possession of weapons.

The driver was arrested.

Bomb disposal experts attended the scene. There were no reports of injuries.

With soldiers deployed at key sites, Belgium has been on high alert since March 22 a year ago when suicide bombers attacked Zaventem airport and Maalbeek metro station, killing 32 people and leaving more than 320 wounded.

It comes just a day after the United Kingdom was rocked by a horrifying attack in London and the nature of the two incidents bear chilling similarities.