Venezuela pleads to United Nations for help as medicine supplies dry up

While Maduro’s critics blame him for the crisis, the president has alleged that the opposition and the business community are responsible for the shortage in essential supplies.

Horror stories have emerged from hospitals of patients losing limbs for lack of antibiotics or dying for lack of cancer drugs, as hospitals have just three percent of the medicine and supplies they need, according to the Venezuelan Medical Federation.

Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA will honor some $17 billion in bond payments due this year thanks to stronger oil prices, Economy Vice President Ramon Lobo said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

He didn’t provide any details about the request except to say that the United Nations has the expertise to normalize the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs in the country.

Venezuela is home to the world’s largest oil reserves, but has been hit hard by low oil prices in recent years.

Maduro’s socialist administration prides itself on being a provider of humanitarian aid to poor nations around the world.

Earlier this month, the Venezuelan government extended the economic emergency in the country.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the United Nations about the Venezuelan request.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Washington-based Organization of American States (OAS) has said that it would hold a meeting on 28 March to discuss the situation in Venezuela.