‘Very Destructive’ Cyclone Debbie Strengthening As It Heads For Queensland

Gales are not expected to develop about the Queensland east coast today, however they could develop about the coast and islands between Cape Tribulation and St Lawrence, including the Whitsunday Islands, during Sunday.

‘It’s too early to speculate about the cyclone’s intensity, forecast path and where it will make landfall, however, we will get a clearer picture in the coming days, ‘ BoM Queensland regional director Bruce Gunn said in a statement on Thursday.

“I think you could say that Debbie’s probably the most significant tropical cyclone since Yasi that we’ve had to deal with in Queensland”, he said.

Tropical Beach owner Ernie Parker said the combination of a Category 4 cyclone and hide tide could devastate his park.

LIGHT showers and cloudy days are forecast for the weekend on the NSW North Coast, while Queensland braces itself for a category five cyclone to hit on Monday or Tuesday.

The BOM Queensland warned that the cyclone, now a Category 1 storm as it sits off the coast of north Queensland, is expected to increase to Category 4 as it approaches land.

Destructive winds with gusts over 125 km/h were expected to develop about the exposed coast and islands between Lucinda and Mackay on Monday afternoon or evening.

A decision about school closures will be made on Sunday following the second meeting of the Queensland disaster management committee.

Ms Peace said heavy rain in excess of 200 millimetres per day was expected to develop on Sunday along the far north and central Queensland coast, as well as in adjacent inland areas.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have deployed 50 staff from its disaster assistance and response team to Cairns to bolster local crews.

Coordination centres in Cairns, Innisfail, Townsville and Mackay have also been activated.

“That’s what we’re fearing because there’s going to be substantial damage”, Mr Thick said. What preparations are you making for Cyclone Debbie?

A video posted on Twitter showed a traffic jam on the side of the road about midday, leading up to Hervey Range Landfill, west of Townsville.

“It’s getting pretty insane, I think we’ve got the police out here as well”.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said residents should not be complacent.

However, locals weren’t as calm as the weather, with residents stocking up on supplies before the cyclone arrived.