Vigil being held for 4 victims of the South Land Park homicide

Along with Angelique Vasquez, 45, the Coroner’s Office identified Angelique’s children, Mia Vasquez, 14, and Alvin Vasquez, 11, and her niece, Ashley Coleman, 21, as the deceased Saturday night.

Detectives did not immediately know what relationship Coleman had to the Vasquez family, Sacramento Officer Matthew McPhail said.

Sacramento Police Department investigators will likely work through the weekend collecting evidence from a South Land Park home where four bodies were found Thursday morning, said Officer Linda Matthew, a department spokeswoman. Police have not said when or how the victims were killed.

Sacramento Police have since arrested the children’s father and Angelique’s husband Salvador Vasquez-Oliva, who now sits in Sacramento County Jail on four counts of murder. “She loved them so much”, said Sheila Stewart, who met Vasquez seven years ago in the human resources department of California’s Employment Development Department.

FOX 40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall says she feels grateful that Vasquez “blessed me with some of her time” to help to complete her story.

“She didn’t really talk about him, at least not to me”, she said Friday. EDD officials confirmed Vasquez-Oliva’s employment Friday afternoon, saying worked in a non-public office an office technician at EDD since October 2012.

Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said Thursday that the killings don’t appear to be random.

Vasquez-Oliva is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Sacramento Superior Court.