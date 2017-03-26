Virat Kohli carries drinks for Team India, watch video

“For me it’s not about worrying about the end or the result”, said Smith, as Australia chase their first Test series win in India in 13 years.

Kohli failed to recover from a shoulder injury he suffered on the opening day of the third Test in Ranchi.

Kohli underwent a fitness test on Saturday morning, but failed to prove that he would be fit enough for the series decider.

Former Australian batsman Brad Hodge has made the suggestion that injured India captain Virat Kohli could be saving himself for the Indian Premier League.

Steve Smith admits it will be a more mellow Indian outfit without the man who he has butted heads with ever since Kohli insinuated he and his team were systematic cheats. “I don’t really think when I am batting in the middle, I try and keep my mind really blank”.

Ajinkya Rahane became India’s 33rd Test captain while left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav makes his debut. Be it his tough and daring demeanor or his on field performance, Virat Kohli has emerged as the most popular cricketer and there is no match to the prolific cricketer. There is no special treatment for anyone in the team, he will go to the field only if he is 100 percent fit.

Smith however sought to put the controversies on the back burner, saying the team was focused on playing good cricket over the next five days.

Pacer Pat Cummins was given the go-ahead for this match following precautionary scans on his spine the day after the third Test, which means that there are no injury concerns. On those lines, the Australia captain wants a big total from his batsmen should the visitors get to bat first. And now, that is the case, with Rahane set to captain the team in this series-deciding match, becoming India’s 33 Test skipper. “I think first innings runs are going to be crucial as they always are in Tests here in India“.