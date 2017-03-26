Virginia federal judge rules Trump’s travel ban is justified

Hawaii’s attorney general says new USA government rules prohibiting the use of laptops and other electronic gadgets on flights from eight Muslim-majority nations prove that President Donald Trump’s control of immigration and national security isn’t hampered by the state’s lawsuit over his travel ban.

“Fortunately, this decision does not alter the injunctions that are already preventing the implementation of the Trump administration’s illegal “Muslim ban 2.0″ executive order”, said CAIR National Litigation Director Lena Masri.

A Virginia federal judge has ruled in favour of Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Trenga ruled that, despite Trump’s past statements, the changes made from the first executive order, notably removing specific references to religion, meant it was not unlawful.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations brought the case to the U.S. Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria.

Oral arguments for the appeal of President Donald Trump’s travel ban will begin May 8 in Richmond.

The most significant part of Trenga’s ruling is his finding that the revised order is sufficiently different from the original travel ban to reduce “the probative value” of past statements by Trump and his aides that the plaintiffs used to establish “discriminatory intent“.

The judge’s ruling is limited in what it allows Trump’s order to do.

The ban on large electronic devices, announced Tuesday, failed to trigger widespread condemnation and litigation the way Trump’s March 6 executive order against travel from six Muslim-majority countries did.

Trenga had questioned at a hearing this week whether the injunction sought by the civil rights group is necessary, given the orders already in place from the Hawaii and Maryland judges.

“President Trump, hours after Hawaii enjoined the executive order, said three times in 10 minutes, in front of thousands of people and with television cameras pointed in his face, that the new executive order is a watered down version of the first”, which courts had said unfairly targeted Muslims, Abbas said.

“It’s really scary because when someone comes forward who is telling the truth, but that truth is a little bit like one of those lies that we heard last week, you begin to worry that you know maybe this is another lie”. Authorities have said the ban is based on a credible terror threat. But it gives ammunition to government lawyers arguing for the ban across several US courts where cases against it are pending.

The original travel ban, signed January 27, was halted by federal district courts and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Another 4.5% said they backed the ban as well but agreed with critics that it might hurt the comms and tech sector.