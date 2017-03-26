Vodafone, Idea give birth to India’s biggest telco

Britain’s Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular agreed yesterday to merge their Indian operations to create the country’s biggest telecoms business in a bid to contest a brutal price war sparked by new rival Reliance.

“The combined company would become the leading communications provider in India, with nearly 400 million customers, 35 percent client market share, and 41 percent revenue market share”, the companies said in a joint statement.

Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao (R) shakes hand with chairman of India’s Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla during a news conference in Mumbai on March 20, 2017. The name of the combined listed company will be changed in due course, Idea said in a statement.

This is the latest and biggest consolidation in India after the arrival past year of a new company sparked a brutal price war in the cutthroat market. Kapoor, in fact, expects Airtel and Jio to make concerted efforts to allure Vodafone and Idea’s customers, and believes the Sunil Mittal-led telco will particularly try “to first protect turf and ensure Jio’s customer gains in short-to-medium term are primarily at the expense” of the two merging entities.

The tie-up will be a merger of India’s second- and third-largest telecoms networks.

Vodafone, the world’s secondlargest cellphone operator, will own 45.1percent of the merged entity, after it transfers about 4.9 percent to promoters of Idea or their affiliates for Rs 3,874 ($592.15 million) in cash, Idea said. Aditya Birla and Vodafone eventually aim to own an equal share of the joint venture, with a combined enterprise value of $23.2 billion. The appointments of chief executive and chief operating officers will require approval of the boards of both the companies while Vodafone will have exclusive rights to appoint chief financial officer.

The all-share merger for both partners excludes Vodafone’s 42 per cent stake in Indus Towers and will be effected through issuing new shares in Idea to Vodafone and result in Vodafone deconsolidating Vodafone India. “For Idea shareholders and lenders who have supported us thus far, this transaction is highly accretive, and Idea and Vodafone will together create a very valuable company given our complementary strengths”.