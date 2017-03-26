Wales boss defends Bale after Ireland battle

Wales midfielder Joe Ledley has rubbished the suggestion that he was laughing about the injury the Republic of Ireland’s Seamus Coleman suffered during Friday night’s 0-0 draw in Dublin.

The Donegal man will be out for at least 4 months after Neil Taylor’s horrific tackle left his right leg broken in two places. They are the games you want to be involved in. There are not many more determined and strong-willed young lads in the game.

Responding to questions about his team’s physicality, Coleman, the Wales manager, said: “Ireland’s players do not have halos over their heads”.

Gareth Bale managed to create the best chance with an oustanding shot from outside the box, but the ball dropped just wide of Darren Randolph’s post.

Sky Sports News says Coleman, 28, will undergo surgery on a double fracture to his right leg in Dublin on Saturday.

No timescale has been put on Coleman’s recovery but O’Neill said the player’s mental strength will aid his comeback.

Having been booked, which rules him out of Wales’s trip to Serbia in June, Bale came perilously close to a second yellow card after catching James McClean with a high foot late in the game.

“It’s always disappointing when people miss out through suspension, but in our last campaign we had it”, Allen said about the absence of Wales talisman Bale in Belgrade.

“I asked if Seamus was listening to him and he said, ‘Yes, to be fair, he was”.

Walters has the experience, temperament, and the respect of the playing group to captain Ireland, O’Neill just needs to make it a formality on Tuesday against Iceland.

Taylor, who was “devastated”, had visited the Irish dressing room to apologise after the game, but Seamus Coleman was already in the hospital, contemplating the bleakness that will be his long recovery.