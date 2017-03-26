Watch as Texas House committee debates anti-“sanctuary” bill

Eddie Lucio Jr. of Brownsville – voting in favor of the bill.

Yum Center: The House and Senate could not reach a final agreement on a bill that would be state government’s contribution to aid the financially struggling KFC Yum Center. Dan Patrick, would require transgender people to use bathrooms in public schools, government buildings and other publicly-owned facilities that match their “biological sex” and not gender identity. And it would preempt local anti-discrimination laws meant to allow transgender residents to use public bathrooms that match their gender identity.

The primary sponsor of the bill, Republican Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, in rejecting all but three amendments that make minor tweaks to the legislation but did not alter the main bathroom policies proposed in the legislation. Rodriguez even tried to add amendments to the bill that would exempt trans people from SB6 and protect existing local LGBT anti-discrimination laws. Democrat Senator Jose Menendez asked Kolkhorst pointing to two transgender pastors who were born women but now look like men with full beards.

“Being in a locker room, participating in a sport, being in a shower, I think that we tie ourselves back to the birth certificate”, Kolkhorst said.

Battle lines on the Senate floor Tuesday were largely partisan, with Republicans raising a specter of transgender rights giving rise to violence.

“I will tell you as a woman, this is not a joke”, Kolkhorst said. “Nothing is easy about this”.

A Senate report last week said the bill may have economic repercussions, noting, “According to the City of Houston, the bill would have a significant impact if corporations and special events choose not to pursue certain business in the state; the city anticipates the impact could be in the millions of dollars”.

While insisting that her proposal was carefully crafted to avoid cancellations, Kolkhorst said that she believed sports associations’ “threats are real” but she insisted that the NCAA and the National Football League shouldn’t be “dictating policies” for states.

The bill is similar to one enacted a year ago in North Carolina.

That included championship game cancellations by the NCAA, which has stayed out of the Texas debate. Jose Rodriguez, a Democrat, called the legislation a result of “lack of understanding” and fear of transgender people. “Don’t you see the damage that does to kids, to be humiliated and embarrassed”, said state Sen.

The Texas Senate gave final approval Wednesday to legislation that would enable sweeping discrimination against transgender people in the state, barring them from accessing the restroom in public spaces consistent with their gender identity.

JoDee Winterhof, senior vice president of policy and political affairs for the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement Senate passage of the bill ignores the almost 20 nearly of testimony against the measure when it came before a committee earlier this month.

“This is a bad bill – one that will nearly certainly be made worse once the Senate parliamentarian gives it the “Byrd bath” required for it to go through the Senate with just 51 votes”, the Utah Republican wrote in the opinion piece.