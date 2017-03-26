Watch Penguins captain Sidney Crosby slash Marc Methot’s fingertip off

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk is not happy with Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby, saying the two-time league MVP should be suspended “for a long time” as a result of a serious finger injury to Senators defenseman Marc Methot.

“I was lucky to get it on the blocker there and thankfully it went over the net”, Condon said of his overtime save on Chris Kunitz.

As for Melnyk, he didn’t hold back from speaking out on Crosby and the suspension he should’ve received for two-hand slashing Methot and sidelining him for weeks with a mangled finger.

“(I was) just really looking to put the puck on net”, said Hoffman, who scored his team-leading 14th on the power play.

Defenceman Fredrik Claesson returned to the Senators lineup as the replacement for Methot after not dressing for the previous four games. Senators players said Saturday they understood where Melnyk was coming from on this one and appreciated his support.

Methot grabbed Crosby by the jersey after the whistle and had a few words for the Penguins’ captain before leaving the ice.

Here’s a look at three videos from the Penguins last two games that support both points of view. “It turns out worse than most other times, plays like that happen all the time, but I don’t think it was intentional or dirty”. And Melnyk thinks Crosby should be out for as long as his defenseman is. We had a fully loaded, I think we had, I actually counted today, I think we had 20 games in November and that’s just way too much on the players and way too much on the fans. He leads the league in goals and is tied for second in points.

Murray made a couple of big saves when the game was scoreless. Just so we don’t forget, outside of being one of the NHL’s premier scorers, he is also a bit of an instigator.

“You’ve got to think of it, Marc Methot, that’s who you saw”. The Kings went on to win the game. I mean, really. He takes my guy, I take your guy.

That being said, good luck trying to convince the league it should make a dramatic example out of its best player just prior to the playoffs. It wasn’t a case of not establishing zone time or some opportunities at the net. “We just didn’t convert”.