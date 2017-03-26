Week Ahead: Financials, Health Care on Edge as Obamacare Escapes GOP Axe

Pro-Obamacare groups are calling on Congress to shoot down the House GOP health care bill as part of a last-minute public relations push to kill the bill.

On the phone with Costa, Trump was uncharacteristically subdued and did not bite when asked if he was frustrated or, if facing defeat made for a “tense, tough conversation” with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The statement was a gaffe that was taken out of context, not an actual admission of intent.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that the decision to pull the bill was “pretty exciting for us” and called it a “victory”.

American voters disapprove of the Republican plan to replace Obamacare by 56-17 per cent, with 26 per cent undecided, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll released on Thursday.

“What would be really good, with no Democratic support… if the Democrats, when it explodes, which will be soon, if they got together with us and got a real healthcare bill, I’d be totally open to it”, Trump said. “This bill is pure greed, and real people will suffer and die from it”, said Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state.

The US House of Representatives has postponed voting this afternoon on the American Health Care Act, the bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare. His budget plan would repeal most of the law, with a few exceptions. “We continue to see the number go up, not down, and that’s a very positive sign”.

And on social media, Trump critics and Obamacare supporters were taking the rare opportunity to celebrate a setback for the new president and administration. While the party leads in both houses, it is divided between Tea Party politicians (the Freedom Caucus) who wanted the bill completely repealed because they want lower taxes and less government, and more traditional Republicans who were anxious that their older voter base would be worse off if the bill passed.

Now that the “rush to repeal” has come up short, Republicans and Democrats should work together to write legislation that keeps what works in the Affordable Care Act, while finding bipartisan ways to strengthen its weaknesses.

U.S. House members are scheduled Thursday to vote on a new healthcare bill.

“Devin, as much as I appreciate him and consider him a friend, has demonstrated on multiple occasions that he often serves the interests of Donald Trump”, the Connecticut Democrat told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day”.

In reality, the bill failed because it did not secure the backing of the Freedom Caucus of Right-wing congressmen, which said the plan did not cut enough benefits, and moderate Republicans, who said that it would cut too many.

At the beginning of the day, Trump told Republicans to vote on the bill Friday or he would leave the ACA intact and move on to other legislation.

But that might not guarantee an easy win for Mr Trump either. “With no Democrats on board, we couldn’t quite get there”. Many wondered why he did not make tax reform – or a major infrastructure spending bill – his first priority.