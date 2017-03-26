Wembley plans terror tribute – how will England fans react?

Southgate said: “We know how important the national football team is for the feeling of the nation and it’s a great opportunity for everybody to show their respect at that moment and show that, as a country, we go on. I played in a game in Portugal where Luis Figo had a similar thing, but you can’t always predict when the end is coming for people”.

“We had nine players and Harry Kane and Danny Rose and others had to have treatment and Wayne the same”, said Southgate.

Rooney, who the manager confirmed as skipper in December, was left out of the squad for Wednesday’s 1-0 loss in Germany and Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania amid questions over game-time and fitness, with Southgate using this period to assess his options.

“The manager has made it pretty clear it’s just an armband to him”, Hart said. We need to make it matter. Hopefully they won’t be able to handle that.

Asked about the absence of two of the three men who guarded him in Dortmund, Hart said: “We’ve got a good conveyor belt, and some really good options”.

He was hoping to test his side against the All Blacks in November, although they will not meet until next year with New Zealand Rugby opting to proceed with a clash against the Barbarians. They are very driven and highly motivated, so we can progress quickly, but there’s no need to put a time scale on it, because everybody will progress at different stages individually. We have to work hard to try and improve and get where we want to. They’re good in counter-attack and against Scotland scored with some good interplay with their front players. We’ll have to pay attention to their wide players.

England midfielder Eric Dier admitted that the Three Lions’ Euro 2016 humiliation by Iceland means they will never again underestimate teams like today’s opponents, Lithuania. We want to be great ambassadors – and the majority do that.

“Generally our support is excellent”.

“It’s a sell-out crowd tomorrow and we’re grateful for that support”.

“We are working closely with the UK Football Policing Unit to review all of their footage taken throughout the day and from the match to identify those supporters whose behaviour was unacceptable and we have also received many first-hand accounts”.