Westminster attack was over in just 82 seconds

He was a retired window cleaner who is believed to have been visiting a nearby hospital before he was struck by Masood’s vehicle while crossing Westminster Bridge.

Rowley said two police officers targeted in the attack have significant injuries.

Police said their investigation into the attack would focus on Masood’s “motivation, preparation and his associates”.

May and British police say they believe the attacker acted alone and was “inspired by worldwide terrorism”.

British police made eight arrests on Thursday in connection with the attack, during raids on six locations in London and Britain’s second-biggest city, Birmingham.

He was shot and killed minutes after he stabbed unarmed officer, Constable Keith Palmer, who was on duty guarding the Houses of Parliament.

The Westminster attacker was tonight named by Scotland Yard as Khalid Masood, a British-born criminal.

Police say Masood has used several aliases and had a string of convictions between 1983 and 2003 for offenses including assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

PHOTOS: Remembering the victims of London terror attacks The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Westminster Bridge and at Parliament. She said Palmer had “devoted his life to the service of his country …”

About 40 people were injured in the attack, of whom 29 remain in hospital, seven in critical condition.

Masood was reportedly on WhatsApp moments before he began plowing down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, and he stayed in Brighton the night before the attack, where a hotel manager described him to Sky News as a “nice guest” who was “laughing and joking“.

An armed police officer stands guard near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament following the incident.

However, Mr Milton said his daughter and her friend, who had lived in Whangarei but now lived in Holland, went to London and were sightseeing outside Parliament when the terrorism event happened.