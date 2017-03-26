What Failure On Obamacare Repeal Means For Tax Reform

Yes, if they just give up on enacting a budget reconciliation bill for fiscal year 2017 (that’s technically what the American Health Care Act is), they will defy the “instructions” they gave themselves back on January 13 when they enacted the budget resolution that put this runaway train in motion.

“The defeat of health care reconciliation threatens to derail the entire Trump economic plan“.

“But, in the meantime, for the president to do things to make Obamacare worse and have millions of people suffer, to make sure it doesn’t work, when [the Congressional Budge Office] says it is working – he’s wrong about that – that’s not being a president”, Schumer said. I may be singing a solo on this but, as Congressman Joe Barton concluded when he surveyed the situation, “democracy is messy” and, I would add, sometimes something good can arise from a mess. “This is a major victory for them”.

“If all of Obamacare can not be immediately repealed, then it is my intention to begin repealing it piece by piece, blocking funding for its implementation and blocking the issuance of the regulations necessary to implement it”, House Republican whip Virginia Rep. Eric Cantor said at the time, according to the New York Times.

“I like Speaker Ryan”, Trump said. “We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future. But I think it will make insurance premiums go up”.

The conservative House Freedom Caucus held other Republicans hostage by voting No on the healthcare bill and refusing to budge.

In a blow to President Trump’s young administration, House Republicans pulled their bill to replace Obamacare after failing to gain support within their own party.

Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) admitted as much as he left the meeting Friday. Many Democrats never understood Paul RyanPaul RyanDan Rather: Failure to repeal ObamaCare most “staggering loss” so early in a term Sunday shows preview: Aftermath of failed healthcare bill GOP lawmaker: Time to work with Dems on healthcare MORE’s golden boy wonk status. If that were the case, Republicans would have fallen in line after the president’s thuggish threat to go after anyone who didn’t vote Yes. “But we can do better than the current House replacement plan, and I cannot support it in its current form”.

“A vote against this bill is a vote for Obamacare, it’s that simple”.

“A lot of the members are new”. “And tomorrow we are proceeding.”Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, a member of the whip team, said he believed Trump’s ultimatum is “credible” and predicted the bill’s passage during Friday’s vote”. “There have always been these factions, each side had a different – or, probably about eight sides – have different version of how they would do that, and trying to bring all those together is very hard”. “That was the biggest mistake the president could have made”, a Freedom Caucus told Politico.

“Look, there were policy concerns with the legislation, there were process concerns with how it was done”, he said.

John Feehery, a Republican strategist, said Mr Obama would receive much of the blame if Obamacare simply withered and died, while the Republicans could move on to other things.