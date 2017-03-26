What to Know About SpaceX’s Latest US Defense Industry Win

The main goal of this satellite is to provide broadcast services to the country of Brazil as EchoStar is a global provider of video delivery and satellite solutions.

It’s a commercial launch for EchoStar Satellite Services from Kennedy Space Center’s launch complex 39A.

What’s AheadMusk’s Falcon 9 rocket achieved U.S. Air Force certification for national security space missions back in May 2015-breaking a lock long held by ULA.

Thursday’s launch was the 29th successful Falcon 9 flight out of 31 attempted missions since the rocket’s debut in June 2010.

The company signed a 20-year lease with NASA for use of the site in 2014 and upgraded the aging facilities before its first launch since 2011 last month. Space Exploration technologies Corp. -underbid an alliance of defense industry leaders to win its second launch contract from the USA military in company history. The rocket took off at 2 am (0600 GMT) carrying the EchoStar XXIII.

The second NSS contract requires SpaceX to launch GPS III-3 satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, in February 2019 to provide improved anti-jamming capabilities and accuracy for precision navigation and timing. The Falcon Heavy and Falcon 9 Block 5 should both launch at some point later this year.

Because of the satellite’s heft, and because it had to be sent to such a high orbit, more than 22,000 miles above Earth’s surface, SpaceX determined that there wouldn’t be enough fuel remaining to try landing the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage. The company is aiming to land and reuse the first stage of its rockets for other missions, which it hopes will enable it to bring its costs – and its customers’ prices – down significantly.