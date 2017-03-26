When Donald Trump meets Angela Merkel: the key battleground areas

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the two leaders discussed the new schedule by phone on Monday, hours before a snowstorm is set to hit the East Coast.

Merkel, who enjoyed a good relationship with former President Barack Obama, has differed on many issues with Trump.

For her part, Merkel said on March 11 that she was coming to Washington not only as the German chancellor but as a representative of the European Union.

Mr. Alexander says the move fuelled “anxiety about migration” throughout Europe and helped sow the seeds of Brexit and the election of U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

Can they square big differences on trade? He even predicted that voters would overthrow her but simultaneously described her as a great world leader.

Trump’s meeting with Merkel is the most important sit-down with a foreign leader since the Republican businessman took office in January.

If you want to grossly oversimplify US trade deficits, you can.

Trump has also openly suggested that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is obsolete and has urged European countries to live up to commitments to spend at least 2 percent of gross domestic product on defense, though U.S. Vice President Mike Pence reassured Europeans in Munich last month that America’s commitment to the alliance was “unwavering”.

“I believe that direct, one-on-one conversations are always much better than talking about each other”, she added.

“The United States of America is a key trading partner for Germany and for the entire European Union”, Merkel said.

‘Talking together instead of about each other – that’ll be my slogan for this visit, which I’m really looking forward to’. Trump has elicited European concerns on multiple other issues, too, including his more friendly approach to Russian Federation and his position on climate change.

Mr. Trump has criticized Germany’s massive trade surplus with the USA -it was Germany’s second-biggest past year at almost €50 billion ($53 billion).

“I’ll hold my talks with President Donald Trump in this spirit”.