When is Kendrick Lamar’s next album coming out? Possible release date revealed

West Coast hip-hop manager Wack 100 has the scoop on Kendrick Lamar’s new “The Heart Part 4” diss song. Turns out the Compton rapper was giving a quick warning for the impending release of “The Heart Part 4”, the latest track in a series that stretches back to the launch of his 2010 mixtape (O) verly (D) edicated. “Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel punk, tell “em that God comin”, and Russian Federation need a replay button, y’all are up to something“, he sings.

“And Russia need a replay button, ya’ll up to somethin’“, Lamar continues. “Electoral votes look like memorial votes”. The pair have often been compared to one another as two of the most visible faces of contemporary rap, with Lamar being held up as a conscious, “rapper’s rapper” and Drake as the chart-topping rapper of the mainstream.

“Who you put in your top five and claim they the savior of rap”.

“My fans can’t wait for me to son your punk ass and crush your whole lil’ sh-“, Lamar rapped, seeming to take aim at Big Sean. There are also lines in Kendrick’s song that suggest he’s angling for Big Sean.

If the formal follow-up to 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly does indeed drop on that date, Kendrick’s cold war against Drake will reach a new level of petty, as he once again sucks all the air away from Aubrey’s hype. And, like most of Lamar’s music, “The Heart Part 4” doesn’t mess around.

So, earlier this month, he said that he was working on a “very urgent” new album.

According to the rapper, he hopes to address a problem of today. “Nobody speaks on it because it’s nearly in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system”.