Where is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) Headed Near Term?

The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Has $289,000 Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. Its quick ratio for most recent quarter is 0.90 along with current ratio for most recent quarter of 1.30.

Many research firms have provided their ratings on ON Semiconductor Corp. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,889,000. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. There are now 8 brokerage firms covering Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, offering earnings per share estimates as well as future price target projections. (NASDAQ:CY) traded down 1.00% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) now trades with a market capitalization of $4.60 Billion. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 35.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%.

According to 11 analysts, the Average Revenue Estimate for the current Fiscal quarter is $511.39 Million and the Low Revenue estimate is $510 Million, while the High Revenue estimate is $520.1 Million.

In the company’s last quarter, CY EPS moved to $0.15 from $0.15 compared sequentially with the prior quarter. The company’s revenue was up.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is -20.37%.

It opened the session with a $10.69 price tag, later ranging from $10.61 to $10.97, the range at which the stock has traded at throughout the day.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) is an interesting player in the Technology space, with a focus on Semiconductor – Broad Line. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 16th. (ON) stock is $17.76, according to consensus of 21 analysts.

The target price for ON Semiconductor Corp. The 1-year price target of the company is 17.76.

According to the Recommendation Trends of the stock polled by Zacks Investment Research for this month, the company has a consensus recommendation of 2.11 out of the scale from 1 to 5 where 1 stands for Strong Buy and 5 means Strong Sell. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $165,725.94. It indicates oversold and overbought price levels for a stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In addition, by means of a transaction dated 2017-03-14, Director KWON OC sold 1,094 shares worth $15060.

Sometimes, we can understand most about a stock by simply looking at how it has been trading.

Company earnings numbers are typically highly analyzed by investors and analysts alike. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Ratings and estimates change daily and thus the numbers may differ slightly if a new report has been issued within the last 24-hours. We in no way are suggesting that readers make any decision on Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) based on the information in this report. The Company operates through four segments: Application Products Group, Image Sensor Group, Standard Products Group, and System Solutions Group.

