White Americans Are Dying From A Surge In ‘Deaths Of Despair’

The trend began in the 1970s as high-paying union manufacturing jobs began disappearing to globalization and automation, hitting working-class whites particularly hard. In the USA, the number of deaths per 100,000 whites among this age group is more than 410.

The data, outlined in a new paper by economists Anne Case and Nobel Prize victor Angus Deaton, shows death patterns for American whites sharply diverging from peers in Western Europe – particularly in what they dub “deaths of despair”, involving drugs and suicide. But the [mortality] trends are identical for men and women with a high school degree or less. Now, it’s country-wide.

Poor job prospects, compounded by family dysfunction and a host of psychosocial maladies, created a “sea of despair” that could be killing off working-class whites, as reported by the Washington Post. And broadly speaking, blacks still suffer from a significantly higher mortality rate than whites.

In rich countries, death rates are supposed to decline.

Deaton: Mortality rates have been going down forever. The fact that it’s increasing is disastrous. Case and Deaton report that poor health is becoming more common for each new generation of middle-aged, less-educated white Americans. “The fact that the United States has pulled away from comparison countries throughout middle age is cause for concern”.

Dr. Peter Muenning, the Director for the Global Research Analytics for Population Health at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, said public health experts have still been stymied by the rise in mortality rates for this group and for the drop in life expectancy in the US overall.

The usual suspects did not cause this turnaround. A slowdown in progress against death from heart disease and cancer was also noted as a contributing factor. Their new report found that the trend has not abated over the past two years, and there’s been no reduction in what they call “deaths of despair” ― including those caused by suicide, drugs and alcohol.

Money also doesn’t explain the divergences. People aged 25-29 went from a mortality rate of 145.7 deaths per 100,000 in 1999 to 266.2 per 100,000 in 2015 and people aged 40-44 went from 332.2 deaths per 100,000 to 471.4 deaths per 100,000.

For whites in middle age, however, “there is a strong correlation between median real household income per person and mortality from 1980 and 2015”, Case and Deaton write.

One solution they suggested would be to curb the over prescribing of opioids.

For example, the overdose, suicide and alcohol-related death rate in 2015 for white men aged 50 to 54 was 196 per 100,000 for those with a high school degree or less, compared to 47 per 100,000 for those who had completed four years of college. It’s as if poorly educated whites have now taken over from blacks as the lowest rung of society in terms of mortality rates.

Government statistics indicate more Americans die of drug overdoses (47,000 in 2015) than vehicle accidents (35,000).

The authors suggest middle-aged white people are suffering from a “cumulative disadvantage over life, in the labor market, in marriage and child outcomes, and in health” triggered by fewer job opportunities for those without college degrees.

“These changes left people with less structure when they came to choose their careers, their religion, and the nature of their family lives”, they wrote. Traditional churches ceded ground to creeds that emphasize individualism – as a result, people feel increased responsibility for their own successes or failures.

Deaton said members of the age group see themselves doing worse than their parents, shattering expectations and leading them to turn to risky behaviors like overeating, alcohol abuse or drug use.