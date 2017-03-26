White House on TrumpCare

After a last-ditch appeal to House Republicans, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney this morning said he’s not sure there will be enough votes to pass the health insurance bill meant to replace Obamacare.

“Then you can figure out a way to change the state that you live in”, Mulvaney responded. Some health experts believe that scrapping the minimums would allow insurers to create junk plans that don’t provide anything useful but can get government subsidies anyway, and that the idea will likely lead to much higher costs for those that have more expensive health needs.

In an effort to woo reluctant conservatives in the House, Republicans revised their American Health Care Act to do away with the Essential Health Benefits stipulation in Obamacare, which required insurance companies to cover 10 essential health benefits like maternity care and mental health services.

That’s right Mulvaney’s solution for this new healthcare bill is to give EHBs back to the state and for those living in a state that doesn’t offer maternity provisions or mental health care there option is to leave that state.

Hal Lawrence, CEO of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, told USA Today that eliminating essential benefits requirements is a “horrible idea that takes away women’s access to preventive and maternity care”. Mulvaney is trying to package this issue as big government making decisions for local problems, but maternity care, emergency care, and prescription drug services aren’t local interests.

But Wagner wanted to know what he proposed people who don’t live in those states do. While on the program, he offered some advice to people who require essential benefits but live in states that wouldn’t require them under the law: If you don’t like it, just move.

He also claimed that under ObamaCare, “Nobody could afford to go to the doctor”. It’s yet another stunning display of Mulvaney’s arrogance.

Mulvaney was one of the top administration officials working to pass House Republicans’ bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. “It takes an incentive away from going to work”. “This is the chance today to deliver all of those things in the House”.