White House scoffs at CNN report on alleged Russian collusion

The FBI is investigating whether people associated with Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russian Federation. All four men have denied any involvement or improper contacts with the Russians, and it’s not been confirmed that any of the men are part of the information being reviewed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“The last line of [the CNN report] said, ‘The FBI can not yet prove that collusion took place, ‘” responded Spicer, who frequently battles with CNN over its reporting on Trump’s presidency.

One official said, “people connected to the campaign were in contact and it appeared they were giving the thumbs up to release information when it was ready”, while other officials said that it was too early to draw that conclusion and from the information collected so far because it is circumstantial.

The information being investigated is said to comprise of travel, business and phone records as well as accounts of meetings and “human intelligence”.

“The way that the term “associates” is thrown around, I don’t understand what you mean”, Spicer told CNN politics reporter Sara Murray at the daily White House press briefing.

The Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, for his part, said that “this is another piece of information without any sources which can’t be commented on, neither can it be taken as some serious thing”.

Spicer insisted that Comey’s claim that the FBI was “investigating” did not mean that the agency has “proof”. Some Russian officials have also changed their methods of communications, making monitoring more hard, the officials said. Instead of answering the question, he took issue with the word “associates” and characterized Manafort - who managed the campaign during a crucial stretch of time last summer during which WikiLeaks began publishing emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee - as merely “a gentleman who was employed by someone for five months”.

Trump himself had already set the stage on Twitter, accusing Democrats of fabricating the “Russian story” and creating “fake news” about him.

Investigators continue to analyze the material and information from multiple sources for any possible indications of coordination, according to USA officials.

“FBI Director Comey refuses to deny he briefed President Obama on calls made by Michael Flynn to Russian Federation”.

Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the U.S. congressional committee on intelligence, said on Sunday: “Everything I have up to this morning – no evidence of collusion”.