Wholesale Inflation Rises To 6.55% In February

Consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in February, a sharp deceleration from the 0.6 percent jump in January, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices are up 2.2 percent, reflecting a steady rise in inflation as energy prices have increased.

Primary articles index rose by 0.9 percent to 258.1 (provisional) from 255.7 (provisional) for the February, 2017.

A separate food index showed inflation at 18.53 percent from 17.82 percent in January, the statistics office said in a report, pushed up by the rise in food staples such as bread, cereal and meat, while drink prices slowed.

But prices of vegetables declined by 8.29% and of pulses by 9.02%.

Consumer prices have risen 2.7 percent over the past year.

Indian retail price inflation picked up in February, after having cooled the previous month to its lowest in at least five years, supporting the view that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) no longer has room to ease monetary policy.

The year-on-year inflation rate, as measured by the CPI, stood at 13.2 percent in February 2017, down by 0.1 percentage point from the 13.3 percent recorded in January 2017.

The change in wholesale prices excluding food, energy and trade services was 0.3 percent in February and 1.8 percent over the past eight months.

Also, the category of “Chemicals and Chemical Products” rose by 0.4 percent to 151.5 (provisional) from 150.9 (provisional) for 14 March, 2017 due to higher price of non-cyclic compound (four percent), turpentine oil (three percent) and basic organic chemicals, synthetic resin, explosives, ayurvedic medicines and toilet soap (one percent each).