Wild Lose In OT

He now has at least 20 goals in the last four seasons, including a career-high 29.

Using his enormous speed, Athanasiou sped in past the blue line all alone, brought goalie Devan Dubnyk flat on his stomach with a deke and put the puck into a almost open net. “It’s a first for some, but the good thing is we’re in the same city for the last two, so we’ve got a (12:30 p.m.) game on Sunday”.

The Minnesota Wild Lost their matinee match-up 3-2 in OT to the Detroit Red Wings. The Wings have only been connected to a few elite free agents since that period, most notably getting turned down by the likes of Ryan Suter, Zach Parise and Steven Stamkos.

Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard made the game-winning goal possible by making the last of his 24 saves in overtime. He would go on to coach the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit promoted Jeff Blashill from Grand Rapids. “It’s hard to defend”.

The Red Wings now play the Hurricanes on consecutive nights in North Carolina, to complete a three-games-in-three-days stretch caused by a cancellation for ice conditions in North Carolina earlier this season.

A Wings power play ended after just 59 seconds when Justin Abdelkader took an offsetting penalty, and Howard made three saves when the Wild got the man advantage.

Tomas Tatar scored at the start of the third period to tie the game at two, and eventually send it to overtime. Eric Staal scored at the midpoint off a breakaway, getting by Danny DeKeyser.

Mike Green scored at the end of the first period but the Wild, who had secured a playoff spot the day Saturday, led 2-1 going into the third period.

The Wild, though, couldn’t score one more to get a win.

“I think it’s going to help (moving to Little Caesars Arena) a lot and I think it’s going to help even more that Babs is gone because those free agents really didn’t want to play for Babs”, Chelios said. “We had a couple guys that are pretty dry that had chances and one of these days”.

“We’ve gotta come out, start off stronger”. “Some guys played lots of minutes (Friday)”.

NOTES: Players and coaches on both benches appeared to be riveted during a break in the third period, looking up to watch replays of the Red Wings brawl with the Colorado Avalanche on March 26, 1997.

It was Prosser’s first goal since February 14, 2015.

It was Tatar’s 10th goal in 17 games after a cold start.

The Wings were to leave after the game for Carolina, where they play Monday and Tuesday.