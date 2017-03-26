Will break limbs of those who disrespect, kill cows: UP BJP MLA

Mr Saini, who is representing Khatauli in the assembly, had been detained under the National Security Act after the 2013 violence, in which more than 60 people were killed.

In what may spark a fresh controversy, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) MLA Vikram Saini has said that he would break limbs of those disrespecting and killing cows, ANI reports. He made this statement during an event in the state in the presence of other BJP minister including Suresh Rana who reportedly made an attempt to stop him.

Amid the apprehension and rumours, Mr Saini allegedly said, “I had promised that I will break the hands and legs of those who hesitate in saying ‘Vande Mataram’, those who feel pain in saying ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ and also those who do not consider cows their mother and kill them”.

“We are ready to fulfill our promises”. Rana said that all he meant was now that Yogi Adityanath’s government is in power, no body will engage in crimes.

The legislator’s comments come even as the state’s new BJP chief minister Adityanath is leading the charge to crack down on what he insists are unlicensed abattoirs but what critics say are targets of a pro-Hindutva agenda.

The chief minister had yesterday made it clear that abattoirs operating legally will not be touched. But, care should be taken to ensure that no party worker takes law in his own hand.

“The illegal abattoirs would be closed down”, he had said while addressing a civic reception in Gorakhpur.

“The BJPs electoral win in Uttar Pradesh has undoubtedly been an unprecedented one. Josh mein hosh naa khoye (dont lose sense in excitement)”, PTI had quoted Adityanath as saying.